JACOBY

JOHN FREEDLEY

Age 75, July 22, on Oahu, HI. Cause was cancer. Graduated Harriton High School, Rosemont. Worked for Sun Oil Corp. Survived by Barbara (Bill) Scudder, Elizabeth (John) Wilkins, Edwin (Beth) Mahoney, Karen (Paul) Barnes, Mary (Louis) Kahn, Linda (Steve) Hedges. Future Memorial Service to be held.



