DELLA VECCHIA
JOHN G.
Passed away on January 17, 2020. He was 84. Beloved husband of Catherine (nee Carastro). Loving father of John G. Della Vecchia Jr. (Anita), Michael A. Della Vecchia, and Jeanine M. Conti (Joseph). Proud grand-father of Andrew Della Vecchia (Carolyn), Stephen Della Vecchia, Matthew Della Vecchia. Great-grandfather of Paul and Joseph Della Vecchia. Also survived by his brother Paul Della Vecchia (Marge), and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. John worked 47 years for TV Guide Magazine. He was an avid Philly sports fan, and enjoyed being surrounded by his family, TV Guide buddies and Army buddies. John was a builder at heart, and he loved his toys, trains, and sports memorabilia. Relatives and friends are invited to the Viewing on Wednesday January 22, 2020 from 10 to 11 A.M. at St. Joan of Arc Church, 100 Willow Bend Rd., Marlton, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 A.M. Interment will be private, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in John's name to the
www.woundedwarriorproject.org
www.bradleyfhmarlton.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 19, 2020