1/
John G. "George" McWilliams
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Sept. 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Dolores F. "Dolly" (nee Rutkowski). Loving father of John J. (Damary) and Joseph J. (Stacey E.). Also sadly missed by his grandchildren, Orlando, John G. II, (Amanda), Melissa Lynn and Sarah Ashley. John was a former teacher and coach (Mr. Mac) at Overbrook High School. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 10 A.M. to 12 Noon at St. John Cantius Church, 4400 block of E. Thompson St., Phila. PA 19137. Funeral Mass to follow at 12 Noon. Burial will take place at Washington Crossing National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, in John's memory, donations to St. John Cantius Church, c/o 4415 Almond St., Phila. PA 19137 would be appreciated by his familiy.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
St. John Cantius Church
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. John Cantius Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Slabinski Sucharski Funeral Home
2614 Orthodox Street
Philadelphia, PA 19137-1627
(215) 744-2700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Slabinski Sucharski Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
September 25, 2020
Thoughts and prayers are sent to the McWilliams Family.
The Wanielista Family
Friend
September 25, 2020
Dad - You fought the good fight and never once complained, and now you will rest in eternal peace. You were a very proud man, from your early years at Frankford HS, to your Navy days on the flight deck of the carrier U.S.S. Coral Sea CV-43, all the way through your teaching/coaching career at Overbrook HS. You always provided for Mom, Joe and I by working extra jobs officiating and then coaching. You were always there for us, with a strong shoulder to lean on, or giving advice, or sometimes just listening. You had a true passion for sports playing, officiating, coaching and watching. I will forever remember our times together during our 15+ years bowling in our Friday Night league, or always supporting me when I picked up and dropped off Johnny, to our 18+ years attending Temple University Women's & Men's Basketball games. Those were some of the most memorable times we shared. We didn't always speak a lot, but most of our conversations centered around money and finances. You were a great Husband to Mom, sharing 64+ wonderful years together, that is such an inspiration. Joe and I could always count on your guidance and support. You were a wonderful Grandfather to Orlando, Johnny, Melissa & Sarah they immensely enjoyed the times we all spent together. I, We, will all miss you dearly, from your jokes to your smile, to your never ending just friendly manner. Rest in Peace and Watch over Us, until We All Meet Again. Love, John
John McWilliams
September 23, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
September 23, 2020
We would like to extend our Condolences to the Family On Behalf of our Store Team at Kohl's Warminster
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved