Dad - You fought the good fight and never once complained, and now you will rest in eternal peace. You were a very proud man, from your early years at Frankford HS, to your Navy days on the flight deck of the carrier U.S.S. Coral Sea CV-43, all the way through your teaching/coaching career at Overbrook HS. You always provided for Mom, Joe and I by working extra jobs officiating and then coaching. You were always there for us, with a strong shoulder to lean on, or giving advice, or sometimes just listening. You had a true passion for sports playing, officiating, coaching and watching. I will forever remember our times together during our 15+ years bowling in our Friday Night league, or always supporting me when I picked up and dropped off Johnny, to our 18+ years attending Temple University Women's & Men's Basketball games. Those were some of the most memorable times we shared. We didn't always speak a lot, but most of our conversations centered around money and finances. You were a great Husband to Mom, sharing 64+ wonderful years together, that is such an inspiration. Joe and I could always count on your guidance and support. You were a wonderful Grandfather to Orlando, Johnny, Melissa & Sarah they immensely enjoyed the times we all spent together. I, We, will all miss you dearly, from your jokes to your smile, to your never ending just friendly manner. Rest in Peace and Watch over Us, until We All Meet Again. Love, John

John McWilliams