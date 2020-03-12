Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN TUONO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN G. TUONO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN G. TUONO Notice
TUONO
JOHN G.
78, of Cape Coral, FL passed away on March 7, 2020. Former-ly of Mt. Laurel, NJ and Phila., PA. Beloved husband of the late Denise M. (nee Daniels). Loving father of Kimberly Cummiskey (Thomas), Laurie Zeaser, and Gwendolyn Super (Robert). Grandfather of 9, Garrett, Stephen, Samantha, Brian, Ashley, Nikki, Alexis, Alison, and Casandra. Great-grand-father of Peter and Rebekah. Son of the late John and Frances Tuono. Brother of Vincent and the late Gabriel and Anthony.
Memorial Service will be private.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -