TUONO
JOHN G.
78, of Cape Coral, FL passed away on March 7, 2020. Former-ly of Mt. Laurel, NJ and Phila., PA. Beloved husband of the late Denise M. (nee Daniels). Loving father of Kimberly Cummiskey (Thomas), Laurie Zeaser, and Gwendolyn Super (Robert). Grandfather of 9, Garrett, Stephen, Samantha, Brian, Ashley, Nikki, Alexis, Alison, and Casandra. Great-grand-father of Peter and Rebekah. Son of the late John and Frances Tuono. Brother of Vincent and the late Gabriel and Anthony.
Memorial Service will be private.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 12, 2020