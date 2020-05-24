LIADISJOHN GEORGEfell asleep peacefully in the Lord on May 21, 2020, at age 94. He was the beloved husband of Georgette (nee Chapis) of 64 years and devoted father of Angela Liadis Dimmig (Greg) and Veronica "Ronnie" Liadis Silverman (Robert). Adoring grandfather to his granddaughters, Alaina Liadis Dimmig and Cora Anne Dimmig. John graduated from Michigan Technical University with a BS in Electrical Engineering. Among his many careers he worked for the IRS Engineering Services and Liadis Travel LTD. He was a life-long member of the Greek Orthodox Church and one of the founding members of the St. Luke Church in Broomall, PA, where he served on the Parish Council for many years. He was past president and Emeritus Member of the Hellenic University Club of Philadelphia. As a member of the Marple Township Zoning Hearing Board for over 40 years, John also served on the Marple Township Comprehensive Plan Committee. John was along time member and past president of the Rotary Club of Broomall, In addition, he served on the Board of Directors of Newtown Square Business and Professional Association. Private funeral service. Memorials may be made to St. Luke Church, 35 N. Malin Road,Broomall, PA 19008