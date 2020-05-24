JOHN GEORGE LIADIS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LIADIS
JOHN GEORGE
fell asleep peacefully in the Lord on May 21, 2020, at age 94. He was the beloved husband of Georgette (nee Chapis) of 64 years and devoted father of Angela Liadis Dimmig (Greg) and Veronica "Ronnie" Liadis Silverman (Robert). Adoring grandfather to his granddaughters, Alaina Liadis Dimmig and Cora Anne Dimmig. John graduated from Michigan Technical University with a BS in Electrical Engineering. Among his many careers he worked for the IRS Engineering Services and Liadis Travel LTD. He was a life-long member of the Greek Orthodox Church and one of the founding members of the St. Luke Church in Broomall, PA, where he served on the Parish Council for many years. He was past president and Emeritus Member of the Hellenic University Club of Philadelphia. As a member of the Marple Township Zoning Hearing Board for over 40 years, John also served on the Marple Township Comprehensive Plan Committee. John was along time member and past president of the Rotary Club of Broomall, In addition, he served on the Board of Directors of Newtown Square Business and Professional Association. Private funeral service. Memorials may be made to St. Luke Church, 35 N. Malin Road,
Broomall, PA 19008


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Frank C Videon Funeral Home
Sproul & Lawrence Rds
Broomall, PA 19008
(610) 356-8080
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved