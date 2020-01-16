|
GRAHAM
JOHN H. IV, FASAE, CAE
70, of Alexandria, VA, formerly of Worcester, PA, passed away January 13, 2020. He was the husband of Eileen R. (Vahle) Graham since October 9, 1971.
Born Oct. 9, 1949, in Bethlehem, PA, he was a son of Mary Louise (Hild) Graham of Worcester, PA, and the late John H. Graham, III. He was a graduate of Methacton High School and received his bachelor's degree from Franklin & Marshall College.
Graham was the President and CEO of the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) since 2003 and was named 2013 Association TRENDS' "Associ-ation Executive of the Year." Before ASAE, Graham served the American Diabetes Association for 24 years, the last 13 as CEO. Before ADA, Graham served the Boy Scouts of America for nine years and in 2015 was recognized by the Boy Scouts of America as a Distinguished Eagle Scout. Graham also served on numerous boards and committees including the Association Committee of 100, U.S. Chamber of Commerce; as chairman of the Mobile Giving Foundation Board of Directors; on the Board of Directors of the Lambda Chi Alpha Foundation; and as President of the National Capital Area Council, Boy Scouts of America.
In addition to his wife and his mother, he is survived by a son, John H. Graham, V, and his husband, Garrett C. Hatch-Graham, of Haverford, PA; a daughter, Kelly E. Campbell and her husband, Grant J. Campbell, of Lansdale, PA; a brother, Dr. Thomas Graham and his wife, Susan, of Malvern, PA; and two sisters, Sally House and her husband, Donald, of Worcester, PA, and Nancy Bickel, wife of the late Phillip Bickel, of Worcester, PA. He was "Poppy" to Harrison, Connor, Lily and Charles, and was also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Along with his father, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, Lawrence Graham.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service at 11 A.M. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 900 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale, PA, where family will receive friends for the Viewing from 9:45-10:45 A.M. Interment will be private. A public memorial service in the Washington, D.C. area will be announced soon. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to organizations that were particularly important to him, including the National Capital Area Council, Boy Scouts of America, Attn: Development Department, 9190 Rockville Pike, Bethesda, MD 20814 or www.ncacbsa.org/grahammemory; the Cradle of Liberty Council, Boy Scouts of America, 1485 Valley Forge Road, Wayne, PA 19087 or donations.scouting.org/#/council/525/appeal/1676; or VCS Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 194, Herndon, VA, 20172 or VCSCancerFoundation.org. Arrangements are by R. L. WILLIAMS, JR. FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3440 Skippack Pike at Cedars Rd., Skippack, PA. Online condolences may be made to the family at
www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 16, 2020