JOHN H. HINDMAN
79, of Sinking Spring, PA formerly of Philadelphia passed away on November 17, 2020. Loving husband of Cheryle Hindman (Peckler) for 35 years. Father of John, Lisa, Craig, Rebecca and Sarah. Grandfather of John, Jr., Matthew, Corey, Erynn, Ethan and Maxwell. Brother of the late William and Margaret. Uncle of William (Jojit), Rich and Tara, Great uncle of Jason. John was a retired Philadelphia Police Detective serving 37.5 years and was a member of FOP for over 50 years. John was an avid Philadelphia fan and loved watching Flyers, Phillies and especially his Eagles. He also loved tailgating with all the fans. He will be immensely missed. Friends are invited to John's Life Celebration, Monday, November 23, 2020 from 9:30AM to 10:30 A.M. at Christ the King Church, 3252 Chesterfield Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Interment to follow at Forest Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in John's memory may be made to the FOP #5 at www.fop5.org. Life Celebration services entrusted to JOHN F. GIVNISH of Academy Rd, 215-281-0100




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Celebration of Life
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Christ the King Church
NOV
23
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Christ the King Church
Funeral services provided by
John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 281-0100
Memories & Condolences
