JOHN H. MALATINO
MALATINO
JOHN H.
May 24, 2020 age 72. Beloved husband of Anna Marie (nee Lowe); devoted father of Leo and the late John L.; loving Poppie of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; also survived by his siblings Joseph Malatino and Linda Lehman; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Saturday 10 A.M. from the THE ROGERS FUNERAL HOME, 1426-30 S. 3rd St., Phila. followed by his Religious Services at 11 A.M. Int. will be private at Calvary cemetery mausoleum, Cherry Hill, NJ.
Share Online Condolences at


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 27, 2020.
