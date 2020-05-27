MALATINOJOHN H.May 24, 2020 age 72. Beloved husband of Anna Marie (nee Lowe); devoted father of Leo and the late John L.; loving Poppie of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; also survived by his siblings Joseph Malatino and Linda Lehman; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Saturday 10 A.M. from the THE ROGERS FUNERAL HOME, 1426-30 S. 3rd St., Phila. followed by his Religious Services at 11 A.M. Int. will be private at Calvary cemetery mausoleum, Cherry Hill, NJ.Share Online Condolences at