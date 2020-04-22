|
|
OFFNER
JOHN H., SR. "JACK"
Age 76, of Williamstown, NJ, formerly of Philadelphia, PA, passed peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Burke) for 55 years. Devoted father of Sheri Offner, Kimberly Catanzariti (Joe) and John Offner II (Kate). Loving grandfather of Robert (Daina), Brianna, John Offner III (deceased), Raeann, Andrew and Patrick. Loving great-grand-father of Khalil, Faith and Greyson. Dear brother of Joseph and Ronald. Also surviving are many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Due to the current health crisis, Funeral Services are being held privately. Cremation private.
A Funeral Mass for Jack will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Funeral Arrangements made by BELL-HENNESSY
FUNERAL HOME, Williamstown
www.bell-hennessy.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 22, 2020