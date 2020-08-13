WILSON



1943 - 2020



John Harper Wilson, age 77, passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 5, 2020. He wasborn in Philadelphia to Helen and John (aka, "Jack").He was a man of big stature and even bigger personality. For most of his life, John's favorite pastimes were walking with big strides no small mortal could possibly match, eating only the best comfort foods, listening (and singing along at the top of his lungs!) to Elvis, and laughing.He loved to tease his family because his mission in life was to laugh, and make others laugh, as much as humanly possible.John took great pride in his son, Jeffrey, and daughter, Kendra, whom he shared with his former spouse, Susan Wilson. John loved camping in the mountains. He was a devoted Mason and Phillies fan. And he was a hard worker. For most of his adult life, he worked for Sears, Roebuck and Co. After that, he spent some time working for the Norristown School district, where the kids loved to see "Big John." John's faith in God was extremely important to him. He was a devoted member of Norriton Presbyterian Church and would spend many weekends mowing the grass, serving food at social events, or directing traffic at church yard sales. At a towering 6' 7", he was the proud designated candlelighter at the church's Christmas eve ceremonies.A little over a decade ago, he had a surgery that he never fully recovered from. Despite many tests and trials, John lost his ability to walk and eventually relied on a ventilator to breathe.Though he was no longer able to care for himself, his spirit was not diminished. He was a minor celebrity at the nursing home, known for his silly sense of humor and great respect for those caring for him. He was so grateful to the caretakers at Fox Subacute at Clara Burke. John is survived by his son, Jeffrey Wilson, and daughter, Kendra Clayton and her husband Seth Clayton. He is also survived by his uncle Frank "Didge" Gather; aunt Kay Knodt; ex-wife Susan Wilson; and many cousins and close friends.A memorial celebration of his life will be held next year, so that family and friends may gather safely to break bread and share fond memories. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Norriton Presbyterian Church, 608 N. Trooper Rd., Norristown, PA.

