BAUER
JOHN HARRY "PAPA JOHN"
To many people in his life, widower of the late Mary B. Dempsey Bauer, passed away on January 4, 2020 in Summer-ville, SC, where he lived with his family for the past five and a half years.
Born January 14, 1929 in Philadelphia, PA to the late George Bauer and Marie Bauer, he was a true product of his generation with his waste not, want not attitude. He did not graduate from high school, but instead he worked for his father's roofing company, George J. Bauer and Sons Roofing. After-wards he served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War. He eloped with his sweetheart and had a beautiful daughter one year later. Papa John then branched out and worked for the City of Philadelphia as a roofer in Fairmount Park before retiring to live out his golden years.
He loved watching TV, especial-ly the history channel, drinking at the bar with his friends, reading the newspaper and playing the lottery. He never met a stranger and especially loved the company of small children, who always loved his infectious smile and jolly attitude. Papa John also enjoyed gardening, especially growing corn, sunflowers and tomatoes in his backyard. However, his greatest love was for his family who will miss him very, very much.
He leaves behind his daughter, Mary Ann Jensen and her husband Robert B. Jensen; grandson, Shawn R. B. Jensen; granddaughter, Charlotte A. Jensen and her fiance Michael B. Giehl; great-grandson Aiyven Buenavista; and many nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his parents; his wife Mary B. Dempsey Bauer; his 7 siblings, Tillie Rinke (George), Louise Houser (Edward), Buddy Bauer (Catherine), Helen Sloan (Lewis), Charlie Bauer (Elsie), Marie Bauer, Bobby Bauer (Katherine); and his beloved cat Muffin, who was his companion for many years.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at his favorite "watering hole", in Pennsylvania.
Papa John asked that, in lieu of flowers, his friends and family make any memorial donations in his name to
https://www.mercyships.org/ways-to-give/;, or call 903-939-7000. This organization helps to correct cleft palates and other illnesses in children around the world.
Arr. by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 W. 1st North St. Summerville, SC 29483.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 8, 2020