1/1
JOHN J. BECCARIA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
88, of Skippack, died


on September 5, 2020. He was the husband of Katherine (Kontuly) Beccaria. In addition to his wife he is survived by three daughters, Karen Salamone (Robert), Beth Happ (Michael) and Kristin Gamber (Jason), five grandchildren, Megan, Audrey and Colin Happ and Morgan and Braeden Gamber. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Catherine Lalli and Theresa Connell.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. at St. Eleanor Catholic Church, 647 Locust Street, Collegeville, PA 19426. Interment will follow at Limerick Garden of Memories. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. For more Information please visit www.rlwilliamsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.L Williams, Jr. Funeral Home
3440 Skippack Pike
Harleysville, PA 19438
610-584-6611
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R.L Williams, Jr. Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved