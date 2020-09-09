88, of Skippack, died
on September 5, 2020. He was the husband of Katherine (Kontuly) Beccaria. In addition to his wife he is survived by three daughters, Karen Salamone (Robert), Beth Happ (Michael) and Kristin Gamber (Jason), five grandchildren, Megan, Audrey and Colin Happ and Morgan and Braeden Gamber. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Catherine Lalli and Theresa Connell.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. at St. Eleanor Catholic Church, 647 Locust Street, Collegeville, PA 19426. Interment will follow at Limerick Garden of Memories. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
