BERRY

JOHN J.

82 of Clifton Heights, PA on April 30, 2020. Husband of the late Catherine Denise (Maher). Father of Maureen E. (Joe) Connors, Michael (Diana), Brian (Jessica), Sean (Sarah), Mary Kate (Scott) Roney. Grandfather of 16 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Brother of Thomas, Joseph and Gerard Berry. He was a Retired Lieutenant of 32 years for the Upper Darby Police Dept. and an active member of the Marine Corp League. Due to the current restrictions Service and Burial will be at a later date. Contributions to the Upper Darby Police Relief Assoc. 7236 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082. (O'Leary FH)



