BRADLEY
JOHN J., SR.
May 30, 2020. Age 88 of Phila. (Mayfair). Beloved husband of late Mary Joan (nee Brennan). Devoted father of Karen Petrillo (Steve), Susan Gannon (Joe), Michele Walsh (Terry Devlin), John J. Jr. (Sandy), Matthew (Bridget) and the late Mark. Loving "Poppy" of 14 Grandchildren and one great-grandson. Brother, uncle and cousin to a large family. John was a Korean War veteran, bricklayer, retired from Pepsi Cola, and member of Teamster Local 830. Relatives and friends will be invited to a Funeral Mass at a future date. Interment private at Wash-ington Crossing National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to:
www.woundedwarriorproject.org/programs/family-support in his memory are greatly appreciated.
JOHN J., SR.
May 30, 2020. Age 88 of Phila. (Mayfair). Beloved husband of late Mary Joan (nee Brennan). Devoted father of Karen Petrillo (Steve), Susan Gannon (Joe), Michele Walsh (Terry Devlin), John J. Jr. (Sandy), Matthew (Bridget) and the late Mark. Loving "Poppy" of 14 Grandchildren and one great-grandson. Brother, uncle and cousin to a large family. John was a Korean War veteran, bricklayer, retired from Pepsi Cola, and member of Teamster Local 830. Relatives and friends will be invited to a Funeral Mass at a future date. Interment private at Wash-ington Crossing National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to:
www.woundedwarriorproject.org/programs/family-support in his memory are greatly appreciated.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 7, 2020.