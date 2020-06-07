JOHN J. BRADLEY Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRADLEY
JOHN J., SR.


May 30, 2020. Age 88 of Phila. (Mayfair). Beloved husband of late Mary Joan (nee Brennan). Devoted father of Karen Petrillo (Steve), Susan Gannon (Joe), Michele Walsh (Terry Devlin), John J. Jr. (Sandy), Matthew (Bridget) and the late Mark. Loving "Poppy" of 14 Grandchildren and one great-grandson. Brother, uncle and cousin to a large family. John was a Korean War veteran, bricklayer, retired from Pepsi Cola, and member of Teamster Local 830. Relatives and friends will be invited to a Funeral Mass at a future date. Interment private at Wash-ington Crossing National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to:
www.woundedwarriorproject.org/programs/family-support in his memory are greatly appreciated.

www.petnerfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
EDWARD J. PETNER FUNERAL HOME, LTD.
6421 FRANKFORD AVE
Philadelphia, PA 19135
(215) 338-1466
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved