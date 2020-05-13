JOHN J. BYRNES
FR. JOHN J. BYRNES, O.S.A.
On Friday, May 8, 2020, age 94. He was a member of the Augustinian community of St. Thomas Monastery, Villanova, PA. Son of the late Thomas N. Byrnes and Mary McGill. He is survived by one sister, Susan Strazzulla, nieces, nephews, and members of his Augustinian community. He was preceded in death by two sisters and two brothers. Locally, he served at Monsignor Bonner High School (1956-1965), Collegiate Seminary, Villanova, PA (1965-1968), Director of Seminary Guild (1968-1971), Dean of Students, Villanova University ( 1973-1978), St. Nicholas of Tolentine Parish, Philadelphia, PA (1998-2016). Other assignments include parishes staffed by the Augustinians in New York, Massachusetts, and Florida. Information on a Memorial Mass for Fr. Byrnes to be celebrated at a later date will be posted on the web site for the Augustinians: www.augustinian.org. The Augustinian Community requests that donations be made in memory of Fr. Byrnes to The Augustinian Fund, Care of Sick and Elderly, P.O. Box 340, Villanova, PA 19085. www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 13, 2020.
