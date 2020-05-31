JOHN J. DOLAN Jr.
DOLAN
JOHN J. JR.
May 28, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Rosemary (nee Wible). Devoted father of Rev. John J. Dolan, OSFS, Bridget Falco (Joe), William (Jill), Joe (Erica), and Kim Hunt (Brian). Dear Poppy of 13 grandchildren and one great grandson. Loving companion of Eileen Pisieczko. John was a retired member of Local 107. Relatives and friends are invited to Live Stream his service Wednesday, June 3, 2020, 10:30 A.M. (burnsfuneralhome.com). In lieu of flowers, contributions to Oblates of St. Francis De Sales, 2200 Kentmere Pkwy., Wilmington, DE 19806 in his memory would be appreciated.



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 31, 2020.
