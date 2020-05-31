JOHN J. DOLAN Jr.
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOLAN
JOHN J. JR.
May 28, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Rosemary (nee Wible). Devoted father of Rev. John J. Dolan, OSFS, Bridget Falco (Joe), William (Jill), Joe (Erica), and Kim Hunt (Brian). Dear Poppy of 13 grandchildren and one great grandson. Loving companion of Eileen Pisieczko. John was a retired member of Local 107. Relatives and friends are invited to Live Stream his service Wednesday, June 3, 2020, 10:30 A.M. (burnsfuneralhome.com). In lieu of flowers, contributions to Oblates of St. Francis De Sales, 2200 Kentmere Pkwy., Wilmington, DE 19806 in his memory would be appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
May 31, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2nd Corthinians 1:4
D T
May 30, 2020
i AM SO SORRY FOR THE LOSS OF YOUR FATHER KIM AND BRIAN YOUR FATHER IN LAW I KNOW WHAT YOU MEAN BY HIM BEING LIKE YOUR OWN DAD. MAY HE REST IN GODS PARADISE
LINDA KYLE
Friend
May 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
James Osowski
Coworker
May 30, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
D T
May 30, 2020
So sorry for your loss
Brenda & Bill Terzes
Neighbor
May 30, 2020
I was privileged to have known John. He was such a gentle man. God speed John! Sending love and prayers to all his family!!
Pat Leach
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved