JOHN J. "JACK" DONAHUE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DONAHUE
JOHN J. "JACK"


95, of Media, on June 9, 2020. Husband of 73 years to Rita "Mickey" O'Brien Donahue, father of Joseph (Meg) Donahue, Barbara (Dennis) Murphy, Christine (Charles) Nugent; 18 grandchildren, 30 great grand-children and sister, Kathleen Degnan. Predeceased by one great grandson. Jack enjoyed riding his bike on the board-walk, golfing and cheering on his grandchildren at their sporting events.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Friday June 12, 2020 at St. Pius X Church, 220 Lawrence Road Broomall, PA. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cedar Lane School c/o Megan Zdrale 13190 Sky Way Ellicott City, MD 21042. Arrs.

DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY,
SMITH & BOYD F.H., INC.,
West Chester PA, 610-696-1181
www.DellaFH.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
610-696-1181
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved