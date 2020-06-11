DONAHUE
JOHN J. "JACK"
95, of Media, on June 9, 2020. Husband of 73 years to Rita "Mickey" O'Brien Donahue, father of Joseph (Meg) Donahue, Barbara (Dennis) Murphy, Christine (Charles) Nugent; 18 grandchildren, 30 great grand-children and sister, Kathleen Degnan. Predeceased by one great grandson. Jack enjoyed riding his bike on the board-walk, golfing and cheering on his grandchildren at their sporting events.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Friday June 12, 2020 at St. Pius X Church, 220 Lawrence Road Broomall, PA. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cedar Lane School c/o Megan Zdrale 13190 Sky Way Ellicott City, MD 21042. Arrs.
DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY,
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 11, 2020.