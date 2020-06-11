DONAHUE





95, of Media, on June 9, 2020. Husband of 73 years to Rita "Mickey" O'Brien Donahue, father of Joseph (Meg) Donahue, Barbara (Dennis) Murphy, Christine (Charles) Nugent; 18 grandchildren, 30 great grand-children and sister, Kathleen Degnan. Predeceased by one great grandson. Jack enjoyed riding his bike on the board-walk, golfing and cheering on his grandchildren at their sporting events.Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Friday June 12, 2020 at St. Pius X Church, 220 Lawrence Road Broomall, PA. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cedar Lane School c/o Megan Zdrale 13190 Sky Way Ellicott City, MD 21042. Arrs.

