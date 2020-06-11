DONNELLY





Age 76, of Gladwyne, June 10, 2020.Former Owner & CEO of LF Driscoll Co. Faithful Catholic and Philanthropist who gave generously of himself.Beloved husband of 55 years to Kathryn A. Donnelly (nee Stanbach). Father of John J. (Colleen) Donnelly, Jr., Victoria (Lance) McCue, Michael (Katrina) Donnelly, Mary (David) Marchese. Brother of Patricia Fazio and Margaret Donnelly. Grand-father of Christopher, Andrew, Nicole, Sean, Morgan, Leigh, Catriona, Bridget, Aidan, Carter, and Riley.Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, June 15, 10:30 A.M., St. John Vianney Church, 350 Conshohocken State Road, Gladwyne, PA 19035.Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing Sunday, June 14, 3:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. atand on Monday morning from 9:00 A.M. to 10:15 A.M. at the Church.Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Independence Mission Schools, PO Box 37012, Phila., PA 19122.

