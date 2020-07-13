DONOHUE





of Philadelphia passed away onJuly 10, 2020 at the age of 86, after a brief illness. John was a lifelong resident of the city, born in South Philadelphia and living most of his life in the Northeast. He graduated from South Catholic High School in 1951, proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955, and enjoyed a long and successful career in sales. John will be remembered for his quiet strength and generous spirit, his love of everything from history to Philadelphia sports teams to Charles Dickens, the wonderful songs he sang and the poetry he recited, and (by those who knew him best) the even more wonderful poems he wrote. John was predeceased by his sisters, Mary Reichley and Joan McKenna. He is survived by the family he loved and adored and to whom he devoted all of his time and attention: Claire, his beautiful wife of 60 years, the five children they raised together (Amy, John, Claire, Jennifer and Joan), their fourteen grand-children (Nathaniel, Allison, Benjamin, Eli, Noah, Conner, Claire, Zachary, Erynn, Holden, Kieran, George, John and Jordan), and many others. John will be sorely missed by his family and friends. A Mass will be held in his honor this Thursday, July 16th at 10 am, at St. Katherine of Siena Church (at 9700 Frankford Avenue in Philadelphia). Visitation will take place before the service at 9 A.M. Attendees are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.