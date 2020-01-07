Home

Logan Funeral Home, Inc.
2410 Lombard St.
Philadelphia, PA 19146
(215) 545-4574
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Notre Dame de la Mer (formerly St. Ann's)
2901 Atlantic Ave
Wildwood, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Notre Dame de la Mer (formerly St. Ann's)
2901 Atlantic Ave
Wildwood, NJ
View Map
Age 83, of SW Phila., passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Graduate of West Cathlolic HS. Navy Veteran. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Joan (nee Kelly) Dougherty; their three children Karen, John (Janet) and Stephen; four grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and other beloved friends and relatives. A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, January 9th at 11:00 A.M. at Notre Dame de la Mer (formerly St. Ann's), 2901 Atlantic Ave , Wildwood, NJ 08260. A Visitation will also be held at the Church prior to the Funeral Mass 9 - 10:45 A.M. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers family requests contri-butions be made to the St. Jude's Research Fund, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 7, 2020
