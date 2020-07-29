1/1
JOHN J. DOYLE
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOYLE
JOHN J.


Of Ardmore, PA passed away suddenly on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Born on January 16, 1947 to John and the late Helen Doyle. John was the beloved husband of Maura Doyle (nee Camino), loving father of Kerry BonAnno (Dan) and Erin Lavin (Justin) and devoted Papa to 5 grandchildren – Vivian, Rowan, Eve, Peter and Annie. He was the brother of Elaine O'Malley, Bernice Ayers, Mary Doyle, and Barry Doyle.
John was born in Philadelphia, PA and raised in Havertown. He graduated from St. Joseph's University and served as an officer in the United States Navy. He went on to earn his MBA from the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, IN and had a successful and distinguished career in Finance at ARA Services, Biosis, and Project Management, Inc.
Family and friends are invited to his viewing on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 9:30 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. at St. Denis Church in Havertown, PA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon. Private burial to follow.
In lieu of flowers an offering can be made in John Doyle's name to the Congregation of the Holy Cross at the University of Notre Dame, PO Box 765, Notre Dame, IN 46556-0765.
Due to the current pandemic all attendees will be required to wear masks, practice social distancing, and restrain from physical contact.

STRETCH OF HAVERTOWN
www.stretchfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Viewing
09:30 - 11:30 AM
St. Denis Church
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Denis Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stretch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved