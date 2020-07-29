DOYLE





Of Ardmore, PA passed away suddenly on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Born on January 16, 1947 to John and the late Helen Doyle. John was the beloved husband of Maura Doyle (nee Camino), loving father of Kerry BonAnno (Dan) and Erin Lavin (Justin) and devoted Papa to 5 grandchildren – Vivian, Rowan, Eve, Peter and Annie. He was the brother of Elaine O'Malley, Bernice Ayers, Mary Doyle, and Barry Doyle.John was born in Philadelphia, PA and raised in Havertown. He graduated from St. Joseph's University and served as an officer in the United States Navy. He went on to earn his MBA from the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, IN and had a successful and distinguished career in Finance at ARA Services, Biosis, and Project Management, Inc.Family and friends are invited to his viewing on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 9:30 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. at St. Denis Church in Havertown, PA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon. Private burial to follow.In lieu of flowers an offering can be made in John Doyle's name to the Congregation of the Holy Cross at the University of Notre Dame, PO Box 765, Notre Dame, IN 46556-0765.Due to the current pandemic all attendees will be required to wear masks, practice social distancing, and restrain from physical contact.

