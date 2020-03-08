|
FARRY
REVEREND JOHN J.
Pastor Emeritus, former Saint Leo Parish, Philadelphia, on March 5, 2020. Ordained on May 20, 1967, at the Cathedral of Ss. Peter and Paul, by Most Reverend John J. Krol. Father Farry served as Parochial Vicar, Saint Anthony of Padua; Epiphany; Presentation B.V.M.; Saint Cecilia; Our Lady of the Assumption; Saint Luke the Evangelist and Saint Thomas Aquinas Parishes. Appointed Pastor of former Saint Leo Parish in 1991 then served as Senior Priest, Queen of the Universe Parish before retiring June, 2015. Father Jack is brother of Joseph A. Jr.(Cass). Uncle of Mary McDonough (Joseph), Joseph (Stephanie), Anthony (Denise) and the late Jeanette Fanaro. Most Reverend Michael J. Fitzgerald will celebrate a Funeral Mass for Fr. Farry at 10 A.M. on Wed., March 11th at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Rd., Levittown, PA 19056. Among those concelebrating the Funeral Mass will be Reverend Michael F. Hennelly, and Reverend John F. Wackerman. Reverend Michael F. Hennelly will be the homilist. Rite of Committal Resurrection Cem. Memorial contributions may be made to Queen of the Universe Church.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 8, 2020