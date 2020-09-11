92, of Bryn Mawr, PA on September 8, 2020. Devoted father of Kathleen (Noel "Chalie") Mellina, also survived by his former wife, Mary and sisters-in-law Joan and Marylou, nieces, nephews and numerous cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 5 P.M. O'LEARY FUNERAL HOME, 640 E. Springfield Rd. Springfield, PA 19064 and to his Funeral Mass Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 10 A.M. St. Thomas of Villanova Church, located on Campus, 800 E. Lancaster Ave. Villanova, PA 19085. Due to the current pandemic there will be no Viewing Monday morning and limited seating in Church. The Mass will be live streamed on www.stthomasofvillanova.org
. Donations can be made to your favorite charity
in Jack's name.www.olearyfuneral.com