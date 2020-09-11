1/1
JOHN J. "JACK" GILDEA
92, of Bryn Mawr, PA on September 8, 2020. Devoted father of Kathleen (Noel "Chalie") Mellina, also survived by his former wife, Mary and sisters-in-law Joan and Marylou, nieces, nephews and numerous cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 5 P.M. O'LEARY FUNERAL HOME, 640 E. Springfield Rd. Springfield, PA 19064 and to his Funeral Mass Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 10 A.M. St. Thomas of Villanova Church, located on Campus, 800 E. Lancaster Ave. Villanova, PA 19085. Due to the current pandemic there will be no Viewing Monday morning and limited seating in Church. The Mass will be live streamed on www.stthomasofvillanova.org. Donations can be made to your favorite charity in Jack's name.www.olearyfuneral.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Viewing
05:00 PM
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
SEP
14
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Thomas of Villanova Church, located on Campus
Funeral services provided by
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
(610) 259-1959
September 10, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Mary Silva
