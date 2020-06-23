HARRITY





June 19, 2020, age 90, of East Falls. Beloved husband of Rosemary (nee Filoon). Dear father of Margaret Mary O'Connor (Jack), Dennis Harrity and Kathleen Friel (Warren). John was preceded in death by his son George. Loving grand-father of Colleen Buemi (Joseph), John O'Connor (Jennifer), Kelly O'Connor, Patrick O'Connor, Brianna Harrity, Michael Friel and Ian O'Connor. Devoted great-grand-father of Madison, Brayden and MacKenzie Buemi. Brother of Ann Kaczmarczyk, and the late Mary Clark, Sarah Harrity, Winifred Smith, Margaret Patete, Catherine Respass, Helen Kaminski and Frances Koenig. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.John was a Korean War veteran, a former Philadelphia Policeman and a former Director of Security at Villanova University. His Funeral will be held on Thursday, June 25th at St. Bridget Church, 3667 Midvale Ave. Phila. PA, 19129. Viewing, 9:30 A.M., followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Interment immediately following at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in John's memory may be made to the St. Bridget Memorial Fund.

