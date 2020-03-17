|
|
HAYES
JOHN J.
March 15, 2020. Age 92. Beloved husband of Claire (nee O'Shea). Loving father of Mark (Michael), Leslie (Audrey) and Alexis (Ed) McCrane. John served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy. He and his wife were active in St. Martha's Church. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Thurs. 5 - 8 P.M. and funeral Fri. 9 - 9:45 A.M. at Our Lady of Calvary Church, 11024 Knights Rd. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cem. Donations in John's name may be made to Caring for Friends. To share a memory of John, please visit www.tjfluehr.com
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 17, 2020