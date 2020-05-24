JOHN J. HENDERSON
1947 - 2020
HENDERSON
JOHN J.
May 20, 2020 age 72. A Air Force veteran and former employee of the IRS. Loving brother of Marie Palumbizio , Bernadette Whitman, Cecilia Blair and Veronica Heckler. Services are private. Interment Gate of Heaven cemetery Berlin N.J. burnsfuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home
1428 East Columbia Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 634-6858
May 23, 2020
My condolences Marie to both you and your family! Very sorry for your loss.
John Paolini
Friend
May 23, 2020
Marie, Know that John is with your Mom and Dad in Heaven. He will be missed.
Linda
Friend
May 23, 2020
From your friends at Pomona Golf Course John loved to play golf and was a member of the Pomona couples league a special part of you will remain on the golf course forever!! Love and miss you
Barb Sickerott
Friend
May 23, 2020
Rest in peace to a fine gentlemen
James Whitman
Family
May 23, 2020
So sorry for your loss. John was a very nice man
rose mcnally
Friend
May 23, 2020
words can not say our thoughts We enjoyed him for the many years we knew him as a golfing partner and great friend ..this man had a heart so big and made of gold of no other that I have known in my long life ( 87 years ) I know he will be missed by many family and his group of friends We am truly sadden by his passing
Rita & Bob Bourguignon
Friend
May 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Jeanne Cortes
Friend
Dennis Maguire jr
Family
May 23, 2020
John was the best brother. My sisters & I were very blessed. He loved his family more then he loved his westerns which many may find that hard to believe.
His heart was so big. John had many friends. He was always making plans whether it be traveling, ball games, playing cards, any social activity John was always ready to go. John was very easy going, always a smile on his face & ready for a good laugh.
We love you & will miss you.❤
Love you,
Ceil
Cecilia Blair
Sister
