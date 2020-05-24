HENDERSON
JOHN J.
May 20, 2020 age 72. A Air Force veteran and former employee of the IRS. Loving brother of Marie Palumbizio , Bernadette Whitman, Cecilia Blair and Veronica Heckler. Services are private. Interment Gate of Heaven cemetery Berlin N.J. burnsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 24, 2020.