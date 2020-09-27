Second to none. Exceptionally handsome, brilliant, charming, witty, talented and loved. His humor, laughter, mischief, music, and dancing lit up the hearts and souls of everyone around him. Taken from this world far too soon, at age 33, he passed gracefully with his family on Sept. 20, 2020. Left to treasure his memories are endless family and friends. Services Saturday, Oct. 3rd at 11:00 A.M. at West Laurel Hill Funeral Home, Inc., 225 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004



