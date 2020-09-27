1/1
John J. KROSS Jr.
Second to none. Exceptionally handsome, brilliant, charming, witty, talented and loved. His humor, laughter, mischief, music, and dancing lit up the hearts and souls of everyone around him. Taken from this world far too soon, at age 33, he passed gracefully with his family on Sept. 20, 2020. Left to treasure his memories are endless family and friends. Services Saturday, Oct. 3rd at 11:00 A.M. at West Laurel Hill Funeral Home, Inc., 225 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Service
11:00 AM
West Laurel Hill - Bala Cynwyd
Funeral services provided by
West Laurel Hill - Bala Cynwyd
225 Belmont Avenue
Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
610-664-1591
