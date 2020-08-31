JOHN J. McGUCKIN

August 29, 2020,
Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Moore). Devoted father of John, Michael, Brian (Karen) and Steven. Loving Pop of 5 grandchildrenalso survived by his sister Alice McGarrigle; nieces, nephews and cousinsRelatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Wednesday 8 A.M. from THE ROGERS FUNERAL HOME, 1426-30 S. 3rd St., Phila., followed by his Funeral Mass Sacred Heart of Jesus Church 10 A.M. Int. SS Peter and Paul Cem.Share Online Condolences at:www.rachubinskiandrogersfh.com