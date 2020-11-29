1/1
JOHN J. MCKEE
Of Trooper, PA passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. He was 86 years old. He is the beloved husband of the late Marcie J. (nee Nachbar) McKee. He is the loving father of John P. (Amy) McKee, Barbara (Sean) Conner, James J. (Megan) McKee, and the late Jackie Linda McKee. John is the devoted grandfather of Grace T., and Gabrielle E. McKee, and Anne J. Conner. He is the brother of Joanne McKee and the late Sister Kathleen McKee, RSM. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 10 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. and to his Mass of Christian Burial following at 11 A.M., both in Visitation BVM Church 196 N. Trooper Rd. Norristown, Pa. 19403. Int. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers an offering in Mr. McKee's name to Sisters of Mercy McCauley Convent 515 Montgomery Ave. Merion, Pa. 19066 would be greatly appreciated.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Viewing
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Visitation BVM Church
DEC
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Visitation BVM Church
