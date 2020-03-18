|
|
O'HARE
JOHN J.
Age 82, of West Chester, PA, formerly of Newtown Square, PA, and originally from Castleblayney County Monaghan Ireland, passed away peace-fully on March 15, 2020.
Beloved husband of the late Mary B. (nee O'Donnell) O'Hare; loving father of Patricia Jackson (Aaron) and John O'Hare (Jennifer); devoted grandfather of Rick Jackson, Katie and Maggie O'Hare; dear brother of Eileen Keegan, Sadie Hooker, Peggy Rush, Peter O'Hare and Marion Connolly.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday, March 20, 2020, 8:30 - 10:00 A.M. at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, 610-353-6300, followed by his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. at St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Spring-field, PA. Contributions in John's memory to , 1818 Market St., Suite 2820, Phila., PA 19103, would be appreciated.
