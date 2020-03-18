The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Anastasia Church
3301 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA
View Map
JOHN J. O'HARE Notice
O'HARE
JOHN J.


Age 82, of West Chester, PA, formerly of Newtown Square, PA, and originally from Castleblayney County Monaghan Ireland, passed away peace-fully on March 15, 2020.
Beloved husband of the late Mary B. (nee O'Donnell) O'Hare; loving father of Patricia Jackson (Aaron) and John O'Hare (Jennifer); devoted grandfather of Rick Jackson, Katie and Maggie O'Hare; dear brother of Eileen Keegan, Sadie Hooker, Peggy Rush, Peter O'Hare and Marion Connolly.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday, March 20, 2020, 8:30 - 10:00 A.M. at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, 610-353-6300, followed by his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. at St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Spring-field, PA. Contributions in John's memory to , 1818 Market St., Suite 2820, Phila., PA 19103, would be appreciated.

Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 18, 2020
