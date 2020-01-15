|
|
SARZYNSKI
JOHN J. "JACK"
On January 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Joan B. (nee Nowicki). Loving father of Geralyn Dobbins (Joseph), James Sarzynski, Lynne Panzarella (Al) and Debra Scollon (the late Jerry). Also sadly missed by his grandchildren Joseph, Kevin and Abby Dobbins, Nicholas and Paulina Sarzynski, Brooke and Robin Panzarella and Dylan, Aiden and Grace Scollon and great-granddaughter Lydia Dobbins. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at St. Timothy's Church, 3001 Levick St., Phila., PA 19149 beginning at 8:30 A.M. Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 AM. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675 would be appreciated by his family.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 15, 2020