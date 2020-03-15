|
|
SHELLEY
REVEREND JOHN J. ,
Pastor Emeritus, Presentation B.V.M. Parish, Cheltenham, died on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. He was 89. He is the son of the late Joseph D. Shelley and the late Mary Agnes (Folliard) Shelley. He is survived by his cousin, Claire Connors and nephew, James Gearhart.
The Viewing will be held at Saint David Church, Willow Grove, on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:45 A.M. Most Reverend Nelson J. Pérez will celebrate a Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. Interment will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorial donations in Father Shelley's memory may be made to St. Charles Borromeo Seminary, 100 E. Wynnewood Rd., Wynnewood, PA 19096. Arrs.
JOHN J. BRYERS FUNERAL HOME (215-659-1630) www.bryesfh.com
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 15, 2020