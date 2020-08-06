1/
JOHN J. STETZER III
STETZER
JOHN J., III
Of Bryn Mawr, 81, Husband of Mary Anne (nee Maguire) for 51 years. Father of Alexandra P. Williams and Suzanne Drescher; also survived by 3 grandchildren, a sister Mary Gray Brott and 2 nephews. Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 12th, 11 A.M. in The Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church, 625 Montgomery Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA 19010. In lieu of flowers contributions in his name to the Church's Endowment Fund would be appreciated.

STUARD F.H., NEWTOWN SQ.
SIX GENERATIONS SINCE 1822


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stuard Funeral Directors Inc.
209 N Newtown Street Rd
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(610) 649-0243
