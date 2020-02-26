|
|
STRETCH
JOHN J., 3rd
Of Havertown, PA passed away peacefully in the presence of his family and some friends on Monday, February 24, 2020. He is the beloved husband of 61 years to Elaine A. (nee Arenz) Stretch. He is the loving father of John J. "Jay" Stretch, 4th, Cheryl Ann (Todd) Northey, Linda (Kevin) Crossan, Timothy J. Stretch, and Christopher J. Stretch. He is the devoted grandfather of Erik J. (Cynthia) Stretch, Brooke A. Stretch, Sierra S. Stretch, Alyssa C. (Aaron, M.D.) Czysz, Emily E. Northey, Sarah M. Northey, Patrick "P.K" (Gina) Crossan, Sean Crossan, Caila Crossan, Cory Crossan, Justin Crossan, and Jordyn Crossan, Peyton Stretch, John J. "Jack" Stretch, and Faith Stretch and great grandfather to Madison Olivia Stretch and Abigail Czysz.
Johnny was born on May 22, 1935 in Havertown, PA to John J. and Emily (nee Hurley) Stretch, Jr. He graduated from St. Denis School in Havertown, Malvern Prep School in Malvern, Pa. and from Temple University in Philadelphia, where he received his degree in Mortuary Sciences. He went into the funeral business with his father, the two of them together turned a fledgling business into a very successful business that now has the opportunity to help a multitude of families through some of their toughest times. He took great pride in that fact. At first, the business was located on Greenfield Ave. in Ardmore at his Aunt Marie's home. The business then moved to its present location on St. Denis Lane, he started out helping the Delaware County Coroner while they tried to carve out their place in the business. When they would have a viewing, he and his father would have to re-arrange the furniture in their home to accommodate the crowd. The business grew because of his talents, perseverance, and compassion, and understanding. He was involved in the community in many different facets. He was instrumental in starting the St. Denis YAA (Youth Activities Assn.). He actually bought a yellow school bus to shuttle the kids back and forth to their meets and games. He was also instrumental in getting the second Little League field at Karakung built, he along with some of his closest friends. He was elected into the Little League Hall of Fame. Most recently the St. Denis Football team honored him for his participation in St. Denis sports. John also was not beyond embarrassing himself for a good cause, he played "Shrek" in the St. Denis School play and he also acted as Santa Claus in the parish's "Christmas Bazaar". He was an active parishioner of St. Denis Church. John was also a fireman for the past 66 years. He started by running on fires as part of the crew, he served on the Board of Directors, and most recently and right up to his death, he was President of the Oakmont Fire Company. He really enjoyed the camarraderie that the fireman afforded him. Right up until the day before his death, the firemen visited him at his home, the parade of people lasted all day. He was tremendously happy to have had their friendship.
All of Johnny's relatives and especially his friends are invited to celebrate his life on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. and Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:30 A.M. at HIS FUNERAL HOME, 236 East Eagle Rd., Havertown, PA 19083 and to his Mass of Christian Burial following at 11 A.M. in St. Denis Church, 2401 St. Denis Lane, Havertown, PA 19083. The Interment will take place in St. Denis Cemetery.
John and his family would very much like memorial donations be made either to St. Denis Church, 2401 St. Denis Lane, Havertown, PA 19083 or to the Oakmont Fire Company #1, 23 West Benedict Ave., Havertown, PA 19083 in place of flowers.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 26, 2020