TOMSON (TOMCZYSZYN)
JOHN J. SR. "CHIZ"
Feb. 8, 2020. Beloved husband for 47 years of Christina (nee Kanasheski). Loving father of John J. Jr. (Robin), Keith (Mary) and Paul (Shyla). Cherished grandfather of Skyler, Ruth and David. Survived by his sister Joyce (John) Opalka and sister-in-law Wanda (Mark) Sarson. Chiz retired as a Capt. from the Philadelphia Fire Dept. after 35 years of service. He is also a proud Vietnam Vet. Relatives and friends are invited to gather Wednesday eve 7 PM - 9 PM. TOMASZEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 2728-30 E. Allegheny Ave. Phila., Pa., 19134. Second gathering on Thursday morn 10 AM in Nativity BVM Church. Funeral Mass 11 AM. Interment private.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 10, 2020