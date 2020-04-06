|
WORTHINGTON
JOHN J., MD
Died peacefully at home on March 27, 2020. John was born on April 26, 1934 to Margaret (Peters) and John. He grew up in Queens, New York. He attended Georgetown University for college and medical school. He served as a psychiatrist in the Navy. He settled with his wife, Mary Ellen, in Fort Washington and they raised 5 children. He was on staff at Abington Hospital for 50 years and had his own private psychiatric practice. He specialized in major depression and addiction. He worked tirelessly and was constantly seeking knowledge on the latest research and treatment to help his patients. He loved his family, medicine, golfing at Manufacturers', and his thoroughbreds, almost always in that order. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Ellen, five children (John, James, David, Margaret, and Francis), 10 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 6, 2020