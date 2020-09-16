JOHN J. YOUNG

On Sept. 14, 2020,
age 67 yrs., of Richboro. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee McMonagle). Loving father of Aileen and Mairead. Cherished brother of Annamarie McCann, Edward and Francis Young. Also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass Sat., 11 A.M, St. Vincent De Paul Church, 654 Hatboro Rd., Richboro, PA 18954. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation at the Church Friday 7 to 9 P.M. and Saturday after 10 A.M. In lieu of flowers donations in John's memory to ALS Hope Foundation, P.O. Box 40777, Phila., PA 19107 appreciated. www.mayfuneralhome.com