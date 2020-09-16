1/1
JOHN J. YOUNG
On Sept. 14, 2020,


age 67 yrs., of Richboro. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee McMonagle). Loving father of Aileen and Mairead. Cherished brother of Annamarie McCann, Edward and Francis Young. Also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass Sat., 11 A.M, St. Vincent De Paul Church, 654 Hatboro Rd., Richboro, PA 18954. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation at the Church Friday 7 to 9 P.M. and Saturday after 10 A.M. In lieu of flowers donations in John's memory to ALS Hope Foundation, P.O. Box 40777, Phila., PA 19107 appreciated. www.mayfuneralhome.com




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
St. Vincent De Paul Church
SEP
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Vincent De Paul Church
SEP
19
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Vincent De Paul Church
Funeral services provided by
William R. May Funeral Home
354 North Easton Road
Glenside, PA 19038
(215) 884-8410
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of May Funeral Home
