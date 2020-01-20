|
|
ZUCCARELLI
JOHN J.
January 18 2020, age 86. Beloved husband of the late Rose T. (nee DiPiero). Devoted father of John D. Zuccarelli, Roseann (Ramiro) DeCarvalho, and Gina (the late Michael) Mulvihill. Loving grandfather of Gianna, Nicholas, Samantha, and Johnny. Dear brother of Dominic (Betty) Zuccarelli, Donna (Philip) Imbrenda, and the late Sandy (surviving Tom Lavagna); also many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thurs. eve 7 to 9 P.M. and Funeral Friday morning 8:30 to 9:30 A.M. VINCENT GANGEMI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2232-40 S. Broad St. (at Wolf St.) Funeral Mass 10 A.M. at St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Ent. Calvary Cem., Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to above name church in John's memory.
