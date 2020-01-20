Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 467-3838
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
8:30 AM
Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Monica Church
17th and Ritner Sts
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN ZUCCARELLI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN J. ZUCCARELLI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN J. ZUCCARELLI Notice
ZUCCARELLI
JOHN J.
January 18 2020, age 86. Beloved husband of the late Rose T. (nee DiPiero). Devoted father of John D. Zuccarelli, Roseann (Ramiro) DeCarvalho, and Gina (the late Michael) Mulvihill. Loving grandfather of Gianna, Nicholas, Samantha, and Johnny. Dear brother of Dominic (Betty) Zuccarelli, Donna (Philip) Imbrenda, and the late Sandy (surviving Tom Lavagna); also many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thurs. eve 7 to 9 P.M. and Funeral Friday morning 8:30 to 9:30 A.M. VINCENT GANGEMI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2232-40 S. Broad St. (at Wolf St.) Funeral Mass 10 A.M. at St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Ent. Calvary Cem., Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to above name church in John's memory.

Share condolences at:
www.gangemifuneralhome.net

logo
logo


Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -