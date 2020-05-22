COLL

JOHN "JACK" JOSEPH JR.

[April 19, 1927 to May 19, 2020] in West Chester, formerly of Havertown, Pa. passed away at home surrounded by his family on May 19, 2020 at the age of 93. He was honored to serve in the navy in World War II. Jack proudly spent over 40 years of his life working as a master electrician and chief shop steward with the Philadelphia Suburban Water Company (Aqua). He was preceded in death by his son Frank, and is survived by his loving spouse of 69 years, Jane (Glascott) Coll, their 4 children (Eileen, Jack, Ken and Susan), 9 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. A private funeral will be held on Saturday, May 23rd. A life celebration will be held at a later date.



