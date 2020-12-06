Age 95. Of Germantown and Roxborough. Died peacefully on November 30, 2020. Son of the late Francesco and Marie Crescenzo. Survived by several nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by 6 siblings. He was a WW II veteran having served in the US Army and was a member of the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor. John received his Purple Heart for wounds he suffered at the Battle of Normandy. He was a devoted school bus driver for the School District of Phila. and Germantown Friends School. A Graveside Service will be held on Thurs. Dec. 10th at 11 A.M. at Holy Sepulchre Cem., 3301 W. Cheltenham Ave., Phila. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a Veteran's charity of one's choice
