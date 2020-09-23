john joseph loughran

On Sept. 21, 2020 of Doylestown, PA beloved husband of the late Elizabeth M. Kehlor Loughran and grandfather of the late Liam. Loving father of Kevin Loughran and his wife Donna, Loretta Loughran, John Loughran and his wife Holly, Michael Loughran and his spouse Jim Leach, Marybeth Tramo and her husband Paul, Joseph Loughran and his wife Micki. He is also survived by his 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing on Thursday, from 9:45 A.M. until his Concelebrated Funeral Mass, 11:00 A.M. in St. Jude Church, 321 West Butler Ave. Chalfont, PA 18914. His Interment will follow in St. John Neumann Cem., Chalfont. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to St. Jude Church at the above address. www.fluehr.com