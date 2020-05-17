McCANN
DR. JOHN JOSEPH
On May 7, 2020, at age 85, Dr. John J. McCann of Chestnut Hill, PA passed peacefully and went home to the Lord.
John was born in Philadelphia, PA to John Joseph and Eleanor (Jones) McCann. He attended St. Henry's grade school, Holy Ghost Prep Seminary, received his Bachelor's Degree from LaSalle, and his Master's and Doctorate Degrees from the University of Pennsylvania.
John is survived by his wife Georgiana Baker McCann, four devoted children, Kathleen McCann, Michael R. and Cynthia (Hill) McCann, Jill (McCann) and Harry Geiger and Sharon (McCann) and Rich Triebl, Mildred (Ottinger/McCann) Fusco (mother of John's children), his brother Robert and Dorothy (Zimmermann) McCann, sister Eleanor Berju, 7 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
John was a LaSalle University Professor who taught passionately for 55 years in the Foreign Languages Department. John was also a distinguished and published writer.
A spiritual and adventurous man, John loved writing, French, Latin, literature, fly fishing, backpacking, camping, pheasant hunting, walks in Wissahickon Park, his sailboat "Sojourn", Big 5 Basketball, baseball games, silent meditation, and classical music.
John enjoyed life to the fullest. He lived in the present and cherished each moment. He was a joyful man with a beautiful smile that lit up the world.
John was a Quaker, and a celebration of his life will be held at the Abington Friends Meeting when the government permits large crowd gatherings.
A man of service, John dedicated 50+ years of his life to those recovering from alcoholism. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to support men and women on their journey to recovery.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-john-the-professor-mccann?sharetype=teams&member=4421478&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&rcid=8cbda1c5729342149acefaa04ecd9c79
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 17, 2020.