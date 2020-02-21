|
MORRISSEY
JOHN JOSEPH, JR.
65, of Willow Grove, passed on February 19, 2020. He is survived by his wife Christine Morrissey (nee Stack); his children John Joseph Morrissey III, and Patrick J. Morrissey; and his siblings, Robert Morrissey (Sharon), Eileen Szczesny (Raymond), Michael Morrissey (Catherine), Margaret Callahan (Richard), and Karen Morrissey. He was preceded in death by his parents, John J. Morrissey Sr., and Alice Morrissey (nee O'Donnell)
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Sunday Evening, February 23, 2020, from 6 to 8 P.M., and Monday Morning, February 24, 2020, from 9 to 10 A.M., at JOHN J. BRYERS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 N. Easton Rd., Willow Grove PA 19090. Funeral Mass on Monday, February 24, 2020, at 10:30 A.M., at St. David RC Church, 316 Easton Rd., Willow Grove PA 19090. Interment to follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to
(www.michaeljfox.org) or
(www.dementiasociety.org)
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 21, 2020