JOHN JR. "JACK" MORLEY

Peacefully passed away on September 10, 2020 at the Methodist Hospital. Proud United States Army Veteran and retired Philadelphia Fireman. In his later years Jack had also worked for the Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News as a security guard. He was born on November 7, 1937 to the late John Sr and Agnes (nee Nowcid) Morley and was raised in South Philadelphia. He served as a fireman for 28 years and was a captain. Jack enjoyed shooting darts and shot for the Bull Pen and more recently for Anthony's Bar. Also, he liked the ponies, play golfing, games of chance, traveling and spending time at his Poconos Mountains home with his family. He was a devoted father and brother who will be remembered as a quiet, practical, down to earth person. Beloved husband of the late Janice (nee DeKraft). He is survived by his sons John "Jack" Morley III and Brian (Kelly) Morley. Brother of Patrick (Nancy) Morley and Carol (Joe) Rachkis; nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives, friends and members of the Fireman's Local 22 are invited to his visitation Monday morning, September 21, 2020 from 8 - 10 A.M. at THE MURPHY RUFFENACH, BRIAN W. DONNELLY FUNERAL HOME, 3rd & Wolf Sts. Funeral Mass 10:30 Our Lady of Mt Carmel Church. Burial SS. Peter & Paul Cem. Donations in his name can be made to PA Wounded Warriors, Inc., 1117 Country Club Road Camphill, PA 17011. www.murphyruffenachfuneral homeinc.com