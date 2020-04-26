Home

Helweg & Rowland Funeral Home
1059 Old York Road
Abington, PA 19001
215-887-7375
JOHN K. "JACK" EASTON Jr.

JOHN K. "JACK" EASTON Jr. Notice
EASTON
JOHN K., JR. "JACK"


Of Blue Bell, and formerly of Lower Gwynedd and Upper Dublin, passed away on April 17, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Jane Pearce Easton. He is also survived by his loving children and their spouses, Barb and John Van Meerbeke, John K., III and Linda Easton and Betsy and Brian Simmons; 7 grandsons, one granddaughter and 6 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his sister, Carole E. Connor.
A Celebration of Life to be held at a future date when a larger gathering can occur. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be sent in his memory to Supplee Presbyterian Church, 855 East Welsh Road, Maple Glen, PA 19002.

www.helwegrowlandfh.com

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 26, 2020
