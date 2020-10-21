1/1
JOHN L. DALE
82, a retired educator at Radnor High School, died peacefully on Sat. Oct. 17, 2020 at his home in Wayne, Pa. Husband of the late Martha Willis Dale and is survived by his two sons, John L. Dale, Jr. (Suzanne) and Jeffrey B. Dale (Barbara) and two step sons Ian S. Anderson (Vidhi) and William R. Anderson (Crystal). He is also survived by eleven grandchildren: John III (Allison), Steven, Lauren and Jaclyn Dale; Brooke, Matthew and Molly Dale; Rohan and Jay Anderson; and Finn and Audrey Anderson. A Memorial Service will be held at St. John's Presbyterian Church, 217 Berkeley Road, Devon, PA at 11 A.M., Sat. Oct. 24 (Wearing of masks and social distancing is requested). In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to The Radnor Historical Society, 113 West Beech Tree Lane, Wayne, PA, 19087 or the Martha Dale Endowed Scholarship, Cabrini College, 610 King of Prussia Road, Radnor, PA, 19087. Chadwick & McKinney FH www.chadwickmckinney.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 21, 2020.
