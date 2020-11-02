1/1
John L. DiBrino
of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, formerly of Ardsley, PA, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020. He was 89 years old. He is the beloved husband of the late Madeline (nee: Petro); loving dad of Doreen (Kelly) Barton, Jeannie (Wayne) Metzinger, Phyllis (Kevin) Dixon, Cindy (Bryan) Sheehan, and the late Johnny DiBrino; dear brother of the late Constance Behrie, Anthony DiBrino, James DiBrino and William DiBrino; also survived by 7 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren; pre-deceased by 1 grandchild. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 9:30 A.M. and Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. at Queen of Peace Church, 820 North Hills Avenue, Ardsley, PA 19038. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Due to health concerns, the family respects your decision if you wish not attend www.angelonefuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Viewing
09:30 AM
Queen of Peace Church
NOV
4
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Queen of Peace Church
Funeral services provided by
Angelone Funeral Homes Inc
501 N Easton Rd
Willow Grove, PA 19090
(215) 659-0202
