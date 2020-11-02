of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, formerly of Ardsley, PA, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020. He was 89 years old. He is the beloved husband of the late Madeline (nee: Petro); loving dad of Doreen (Kelly) Barton, Jeannie (Wayne) Metzinger, Phyllis (Kevin) Dixon, Cindy (Bryan) Sheehan, and the late Johnny DiBrino; dear brother of the late Constance Behrie, Anthony DiBrino, James DiBrino and William DiBrino; also survived by 7 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren; pre-deceased by 1 grandchild. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 9:30 A.M. and Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. at Queen of Peace Church, 820 North Hills Avenue, Ardsley, PA 19038. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Due to health concerns, the family respects your decision if you wish not attend www.angelonefuneralhome.com