John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 281-0100
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Anselm's Church
12670 Dunks Ferry Road
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Anselm's Church
12670 Dunks Ferry Road
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
JOHN L. "JACK" WALSH Notice
WALSH
JOHN L. "JACK"


Age 87, of Phila., on January 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Dolores (nee Hart). Loving father of John (Suzanne), Thomas (Lillian) and Robert (Maureen), brother of Patricia Brooks and Richard Walsh (Carol). Pop-Pop of Jillian, Juliann, Connor, RP, Sean, John IV and Matthew, brother in law of Alexander McCloskey and George Hart (Lynne). Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Jack was preceded in death by his brother, Lawrence; sister, Joan Murray and her husband Jack; brother-in-law, Patrick Brooks, and sister-in-law, MaryAnn McCloskey. Jack served bravely in the U.S. Army and was a Philadelphia Police Officer for 35 years.
Relatives and friends are invited to share in Jack's Life Celebration Wednesday, January 22, 2020, starting 9:30 A.M., followed by his Funeral Mass 11 A.M., at the Church of St. Anselm, 12670 Dunks Ferry Rd., Phila. PA 19154. Interment Washington Crossing National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jack's memory for his wife Dolores to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago IL 60601 would be appreciated.
Family service by JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY RD.
www.lifecelebration.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 19, 2020
